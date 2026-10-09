This Portable CD Player Evokes Discman Nostalgia With A MagSafe Twist

Portable CD players aren't exactly the first gadget you might associate with newer technological features like MagSafe or Bluetooth connectivity. Instead, they mostly conjure nostalgic memories of vintage audio tech and time spent balancing your player carefully so your CD didn't skip and scratch too much. Despite that, Fosi Audio's Disc Nano CD player aims to balance that sense of nostalgia with an assortment of modern features in a very small package.

The player is designed to be MagSafe-compatible, with a built-in N52 magnet ring. There's a catch, though: this only works for mounting it onto other magnetized devices. So, you can stick your device onto your metal furniture, a desk stand, or any MagSafe-compatible accessory, like a wall mount, nice and easily — but you won't be able to charge it that way. Instead, you'll have to rely on the Disc Nano's USB-C port to keep its 800 mAh battery charged.

One way that Fosi Audio's tiny CD player is wireless-compatible is via its Bluetooth capabilities. You can connect the player to your Bluetooth headphones, earbuds, or speaker for easy wireless listening. If you prefer the sound of wired headphones, then you still have a couple of options to choose from. On one side of the CD player, you can find a 3.5 mm headphone/optical combo jack, while the other offers a 4.4 mm balanced headphone jack. The device itself doesn't have any integrated speakers, so no matter which connection type is your preference, you're going to need to rely on at least one of them to get the job done.