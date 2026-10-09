Who Makes Honda's Boat Engines & Where Are They Built?

Honda is the largest engine manufacturer in the world, responsible for the engine in your Accord, the engine in your lawnmower, and the engine of a HondaJet. The company says it's made engines for over 3,000 applications. It also has manufacturing facilities on six continents, making all of those engines and the parts needed to keep them running.

A perhaps overlooked part of Honda's business is the whole lineup of marine engines it produces. It's been making marine engines since 1964 and was one of the original pioneers of four-stroke boat motors. Now, you can even buy a boat engine with the same VTEC technology that you'd see in a Honda or Acura performance car.

So where are Honda marine engines made? The vast majority of its marine engines are made in Japan at the Hosoe Outboard Engine Plant in the Shizuoka Prefecture. "Vast majority" is the key phrase here, as Honda's smaller outboards are made in China, ranging from 2 to 6 horsepower.