The ability to control the weather may sound like the goal of a comic book supervillain, but the effort to modify the weather is very real. In September 2026, Rainmaker CEO Augustus Doricko told Good Morning America that the United States should do more to develop that technology. "It's critically important that the U.S. develops and wins the frontier of this tech."

Rainmaker is a California-based tech company currently working on drone-based cloud seeding, which uses silver iodide to encourage precipitation. The drones release the compound into clouds with moisture, helping ice crystals develop. Those crystals become heavy enough to fall as rain or snow. "We can produce millions of gallons of new precipitation," Doricko claimed. This process doesn't work without the right conditions though — the silver iodide alone cannot generate rain from clear skies. By repeating the process, Rainmaker hopes to make a difference in areas that struggle with water shortages and drought.

Rainmaker is now looking to the winter of 2026, where it's planning to take advantage of a strong El Nino weather pattern. Doricko has set an ambitious target for the effort, saying Rainmaker hopes to produce more measurable water through cloud seeding than the combined desalination capacity of California. The company is also currently testing a more effective and less expensive alternative to silver iodide that it has not yet disclosed. The new material is said to be organic, biodegradable, and found in American soil. Rainmaker still has to complete testing and regulatory approvals before it can use the material.