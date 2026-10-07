How The V12 Detroit Diesel Engine Earned Its 'Buzzin' Dozen' Nickname

Detroit Diesel's engines have become iconic to motorheads due to their sheer size and power. Even the smallest six-cylinder option in the lineup can be up to 2,700 pounds, but the most iconic is the 12V-71, which weighed between 4,000 to 5,000 pounds. Like other iconic Detroit Diesel engines, the 12V-71 has a nickname: The "Buzzin' Dozen." The "dozen" part comes from its 12 cylinders, of course, while "buzzin" is due to its fast and high revs.

The 12V-71 is rated at up to 2,300 RPMs, though it's 650 RPMs while idle and up to 1,950 RPMs while carrying a commercial load. As you can imagine, this amount of revs per minute can be mighty loud, sounding a bit like a swarm of angry wasps as it powers up a hill. Hence, the Buzzin' Dozen.

But the 12V-71 isn't just loud and massive. Initially meant for commercials vessels and yachts when it was introduced in the 1930s, the 12-cylinder engine also found its way into semi-trucks for its incredible power. It was considered the most powerful truck engine in the 1960s, able to make up to 900 horsepower depending on the application.