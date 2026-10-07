Why Is The Ford 6.7 Power Stroke Diesel Engine Called 'Scorpion'?

It's always interesting how things get their names. Sometimes, names come from very personal places, but other times, a name is given simply because it sounds cool. Then, of course, there are crowdsourced names, which is how a submarine ended up being called Boaty McBoatface. For an example, let's look at the 6.7-liter Power Stroke Turbo Diesel V8 engine from Ford, which debuted with the 2011 Super Duty truck lineup. You might be thinking that something of this size that can generate up to 475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque probably has a name like "Beast" or "Monster," but its actual moniker is Scorpion.

A lot of places claim that the reason this engine is called Scorpion is because of the unique design of the turbocharger. Exhaust manifolds are typically on the outboard, but here, they're in the valley of the engine. The intake ports are what's on the outboard. While this configuration reflects the look of a scorpion, it was actually designed with the Scorpion name already in place, rather than figuring out a name afterward. The real reason it's called Scorpion is far simpler.

Adam Gryglak was the lead engineering manager on the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 project for Ford. When coming up with a codename for the project, he landed on taking inspiration from one of his favorite bands, Scorpions. Yes, the German hard rock band behind hits like "Rock Me Like a Hurricane" and "Wind of Change" served as the chief inspiration for the naming of a Ford turbocharged diesel V8 engine. Luckily, it also happens to be a name that reflects the design of the final product.