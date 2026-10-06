What Does A Road Sign With Two Arrows Pointing Downward Mean?

While driving, we pass so many road signs constantly that their meanings become second nature. Yet every so often, we see some truly confusing road signs or maybe just one we haven't seen in awhile. We don't have instant recall to our driver's education classes and just need a quick refresher on what exactly the sign means. One of these could possibly be a yellow diamond warning sign that features two arrows pointing downwards. These arrows are set a roughly 45 degree angles, with one pointing slightly to the left and the other the right. Even though they're pointing down, they are in fact not telling you you're about to go down a hill.

This sign is placed in front of islands, gores, or obstructions in the road, and it indicates that a driver is able to freely pass on either side of it. Sometimes, the two split lanes will come back together to be side by side once the obstruction has passed, like how they're used to separate lanes for toll booths. Other times, the lanes will instead go off in their own directions. Having a sign like this is important to also signal to drivers that going into a left lane is safe and won't be putting you directly in front of oncoming traffic.

You may also see versions of this same sign in an orange color instead of the traditional yellow. These are used in construction zones to indicate the exact same thing, though the need for a lane splitting could just be temporary until the construction is completed. These may not be the most common, but they're just as vital as any warning road sign.