What Does A Rectangular Road Sign With Two Arrows Pointing Left & Right Mean?

The majority of warning road signs we see have two things in common: They're yellow, and they're diamond shaped. However, that's not always the case. Warning signs could also be orange instead of yellow if they're used in construction zones for temporary purposes. Some warning signs are also not diamond-shaped, such as the rectangle warning sign with diagonal yellow and black stripes to signal to drivers of an object or structure to be wary of on the road or the shoulder. Another crucially important non-diamond warning sign is a horizontal rectangle with a double-sided arrow printed on it pointing left and right.

You'll see these road signs are placed at T-shaped intersections. This is where the road you're currently driving on is coming to an end, and all that remains is a perpendicular cross street. This sign is to let drivers know that they're able to turn either left or right onto that cross street to continue their journey. Unlike most warning signs, this one is at the location of the potential hazard, rather than an advanced warning.

These signs are only for the benefit of those who can no longer drive forward and are not placed as a warning for drivers on the cross street. Instead, those drivers will probably see a diamond-shaped yellow warning sign featuring a vertical black line with a perpendicular horizontal line on its left or right side. This lets those drivers know that a T-shaped intersection side road is ahead, so it'll be placed well before they arrive at the actual intersection.