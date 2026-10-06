What Does A Rectangular Road Sign With Two Arrows Pointing Left & Right Mean?
The majority of warning road signs we see have two things in common: They're yellow, and they're diamond shaped. However, that's not always the case. Warning signs could also be orange instead of yellow if they're used in construction zones for temporary purposes. Some warning signs are also not diamond-shaped, such as the rectangle warning sign with diagonal yellow and black stripes to signal to drivers of an object or structure to be wary of on the road or the shoulder. Another crucially important non-diamond warning sign is a horizontal rectangle with a double-sided arrow printed on it pointing left and right.
You'll see these road signs are placed at T-shaped intersections. This is where the road you're currently driving on is coming to an end, and all that remains is a perpendicular cross street. This sign is to let drivers know that they're able to turn either left or right onto that cross street to continue their journey. Unlike most warning signs, this one is at the location of the potential hazard, rather than an advanced warning.
These signs are only for the benefit of those who can no longer drive forward and are not placed as a warning for drivers on the cross street. Instead, those drivers will probably see a diamond-shaped yellow warning sign featuring a vertical black line with a perpendicular horizontal line on its left or right side. This lets those drivers know that a T-shaped intersection side road is ahead, so it'll be placed well before they arrive at the actual intersection.
Other T-shaped intersection warning signs to look out for (and what to do)
The road sign with the double-sided arrow isn't the only indicator of a T-shaped intersection on the road. There's also the standard T-shaped intersection ahead sign, which is a yellow diamond with a big, bold T printed on it. As you approach the T-shaped intersection, you may see a yellow diamond sign with a picture of a red stop sign on it and a black arrow pointing forward above it, or you'll see the same sign with a yield sign image in place of the stop sign. These are there to give you some advanced warning as to whether you need to come to a full stop at this intersection or if you just need to yield to the traffic on the cross street. You'll of course get the actual stop sign or yield sign at the intersection, but knowing what you're getting into beforehand is always a good thing.
Another crucial thing to know is if the traffic on the cross-street you're about to turn onto also stops at that intersection. If you're at a yield sign, the implication is that it doesn't stop. But if you're at a stop sign, it may be accompanied by a yellow sign with the words "Cross Traffic Does Not Stop". Some consider this to be one of the more confusing signs on the road, but this is a situation where it's apt. You must wait until every approaching vehicle on the cross-street passes before you can safely make your turn. If that yellow sign isn't there, those on the cross street will most likely have stop signs to abide by as well, though it's good to double check before deciding to turn.