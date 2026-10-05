Sony Patent Could Turn Your PS5 Controller Into A Credit Card Reader

When Sony introduced the PlayStation 5 in 2020, it came with the DualSense controller, which is arguably the company's best controller. It is absolutely loaded with functions, and there are many things that the impressive PlayStation controller can do that many gamers aren't aware of. Of course, there's plenty that most gamers understand about their DualSense controllers, though Sony continuously publishes updates and upgrades to keep them relevant and working with whatever games are published for the console.

As Sony updates its controllers, it also comes up with new ways to use them, and according to a patent filed on March 17, 2025, which was only revealed through publication on September 17, 2026, Sony wants to use the DualSense controller for fast and easy payments. The illustrations that came with the filing indicate how this will work and what players will need to do so they can pay for games, cosmetics, or whatever they're looking to buy without having to type anything in.

Typing on any video game console controller can be a tedious affair, so Sony's adaptation of the DualSense controllers for the PS5 shows that the company is not only aware of this, but is actively working to make purchases easier. To make it work as the patent describes, a player would need to be near their smartphone, which would communicate with the PS5 via the DualSense controller. Once this is complete, payment information is transmitted, reducing the need to type anything with the controller.