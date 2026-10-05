Sony Patent Could Turn Your PS5 Controller Into A Credit Card Reader
When Sony introduced the PlayStation 5 in 2020, it came with the DualSense controller, which is arguably the company's best controller. It is absolutely loaded with functions, and there are many things that the impressive PlayStation controller can do that many gamers aren't aware of. Of course, there's plenty that most gamers understand about their DualSense controllers, though Sony continuously publishes updates and upgrades to keep them relevant and working with whatever games are published for the console.
As Sony updates its controllers, it also comes up with new ways to use them, and according to a patent filed on March 17, 2025, which was only revealed through publication on September 17, 2026, Sony wants to use the DualSense controller for fast and easy payments. The illustrations that came with the filing indicate how this will work and what players will need to do so they can pay for games, cosmetics, or whatever they're looking to buy without having to type anything in.
Typing on any video game console controller can be a tedious affair, so Sony's adaptation of the DualSense controllers for the PS5 shows that the company is not only aware of this, but is actively working to make purchases easier. To make it work as the patent describes, a player would need to be near their smartphone, which would communicate with the PS5 via the DualSense controller. Once this is complete, payment information is transmitted, reducing the need to type anything with the controller.
How the new payment system will work
While most players already know that they can connect their PS5 controller to a PC and use it for all kinds of gaming, paying for things isn't what most would think of when considering their controller's capabilities. Sony clearly wants to make paying for its products easier, as the patent filing indicates. The way it will work begins with a player deciding to purchase something. Before this goes into effect, they'd have to go grab their wallet or phone to get their payment information; though, one could also navigate to the saved-payment screen if they're already done this.
Now, the controller detects that your phone is nearby so it communicates with it, taking your payment information and transmitting it to the PS5. This new method of making a payment reduces the number of steps a player has to take to complete a purchase, which theoretically could increase Sony's digital content sales for those who might want to buy something but aren't in the mood to go grab their phone or wallet to make it happen. The patent indicates a predetermined distance between the phone and DualSense controller to function.
It does this via proximity by checking if your phone is within the set, unspecified distance. It then connects to the phone for a digital handshake, sending a notification that the connection completed successfully. Once the handshake is finished, the phone lets the controller know the relevant payment information. It only activates this process when a prompt on the PS5 asks for payment, so it's event-driven and not scanning all the time, reducing any impact on battery life.