What Is The Smallest Mini Backhoe Loader You Can Rent Or Buy & Who Makes It?

The right tools can transform a formidable project into something doable. If you need to dig into earth and move it around, one of the best options is a backhoe loader. On one end of the machine, you get a boom, stick, and bucket for digging, and on the other, a front-end loader scoop, good for moving around piles of material. The machine is versatile, but a backhoe has disadvantages in some areas. For instance, a backhoe loader doesn't offer the same level of rotation or digging depth as an excavator, nor is it as powerful as a dedicated front loader. But it does provide a capable, multipurpose solution that may be just what the job needs.

While larger-scale work might necessitate something like the JCB 4CX backhoe loader, which can dig down 20 feet and weighs over 20,000 pounds, for other tasks it'd be overkill. On the other end of the spectrum, you have the 1CXT Compact Track Loader from JCB, which is perfect for smaller jobs. This is the smallest mini backhoe loader available. It's called a "Track Loader" because it features rolling tracks instead of wheels. Weighing between 9,396 and 9,572 pounds and capable of digging 10 feet deep (with extendable dipper), the 1CXT is under 7 feet 10 inches tall and less than 6 feet wide.