What Is The Smallest Mini Backhoe Loader You Can Rent Or Buy & Who Makes It?
The right tools can transform a formidable project into something doable. If you need to dig into earth and move it around, one of the best options is a backhoe loader. On one end of the machine, you get a boom, stick, and bucket for digging, and on the other, a front-end loader scoop, good for moving around piles of material. The machine is versatile, but a backhoe has disadvantages in some areas. For instance, a backhoe loader doesn't offer the same level of rotation or digging depth as an excavator, nor is it as powerful as a dedicated front loader. But it does provide a capable, multipurpose solution that may be just what the job needs.
While larger-scale work might necessitate something like the JCB 4CX backhoe loader, which can dig down 20 feet and weighs over 20,000 pounds, for other tasks it'd be overkill. On the other end of the spectrum, you have the 1CXT Compact Track Loader from JCB, which is perfect for smaller jobs. This is the smallest mini backhoe loader available. It's called a "Track Loader" because it features rolling tracks instead of wheels. Weighing between 9,396 and 9,572 pounds and capable of digging 10 feet deep (with extendable dipper), the 1CXT is under 7 feet 10 inches tall and less than 6 feet wide.
How much does it cost to rent or buy the JCB 1CXT?
For those who only need a JCB 1CXT track loader temporarily, renting is an option. After all, unless you can see yourself using the machine on at least a semi-regular basis, owning one will result in it sitting idle in storage most of the time. You can rent the 1CXT for a day, a week, or even on a monthly basis. In terms of rates, Tractor House has listed a 2024 unit in New Jersey that rents for $425 per day and a 2026 machine in Pennsylvania that goes for $480 daily.
In other parts of the country, the daily rate is less, with the 1CXT costing only $300 per day from ETC Equipment Rental in Texas. The day rate drops even further if you're renting from Seige Equipment in Idaho, which has the mini backhoe loader for just $275 per day. If you need the 1CXT for longer, weekly prices jump north of $1,000, with monthly rental costs climbing well over $3,000 across various locations. You'll have more options if you consider models other than the 1CXT, with retailers like Home Depot offering backhoe rentals for a day.
The purchase price of the JCB 1CXT varies depending on the year, engine hours, and whether the unit includes additional accessories like the available extendable dipper. Prices can range from around $49,000 to as much as $98,485.