What Metal Were WWII Planes Mostly Made From?

During World War II, the United States and many other nations around the world fielded all kinds of airplanes. These included fighters, bombers, transports, and gliders of all kinds. In the States, rationing and material drives had everyday Americans turning in all kinds of items so their components could be used for the war effort. This included numerous types of metals, including copper, iron, and aluminum. Many of those components found their way into new aircraft, but what exactly were they made from?

If you look at a WWII plane, you can easily see that it's not made of canvas and wood like many of the aircraft that flew during World War I. Instead, they're encased in metal, and while most were painted, some WWII airplanes maintained a shiny, chrome look, showing off their metal parts, as you can see from the pictured North American P-51 Mustang. While you might think that those planes were made primarily out of steel, that was reserved for things like warships, tanks, and weapons. Airplanes, on the other hand, were primarily made out of aluminum.

This was true during WWII, and it remains accurate today, as aluminum is considerably lighter than steel while maintaining the structural integrity needed for an aircraft to operate. Modern planes incorporate numerous composites and other components, but aluminum remains one of the most important elements in their construction. During WWII, aluminum was donated in drives to keep the Allies in the fight, though airplanes weren't made entirely out of that metal, as there were other metals and other non-metal materials.