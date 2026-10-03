Not Home Depot: This Big Box Store Tops JD Power's 2026 Appliance Satisfaction Study

Home Depot is probably best known for tools and home improvement, but the big-box store is also a popular home appliance retailer. It's also a good one, with the retailer topping JD Power's list of most satisfying home appliance retailers in 2025. That's changed in 2026, however, and JD Power's 2026 U.S. Appliance Satisfaction Study sees Best Buy take the top spot for customer satisfaction.

Best Buy jumped two spots in JD Power's rankings, improving significantly on its third-place finish in 2025. The retailer swapped places with Home Depot, which came in third for customer satisfaction. Costco sits in between the two retail giants in second place. For what it's worth, all three retailers' scores were fairly close, with 726, 718, and 714 points, respectively, on JD Power's 1,000-point scale. Keep in mind, JD Power's study specifically measures customer satisfaction for appliance retailers — not retailers in general.

That means, based on the data, shoppers are happiest when buying major appliances from Best Buy. It's great news if you're thinking of buying a TV from Best Buy, but it doesn't mean much if you're looking to buy a power sander or bulk toilet paper.