What Is Laser At AMC & Is It The Same As IMAX?

Whenever a big new movie comes out in theaters now, people scroll through the showtimes and are met with a plethora of different format options. IMAX is probably the most famous of these today, but there are still many others, including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, D-BOX, ScreenX, and more. Cinemas implementing a variety of different ways to see a movie is nothing new. For decades, people making and showing movies have been trying different ways to get people out of their homes and into the theater, whether it's Cinerama, 3D, Sensurround, or even Smell-O-Vision. One more recent example you may have seen is Laser at AMC.

This was a venture started in 2022 between the theater chain AMC and Cinionic, a company that specializes in laser projection for cinemas that has since been acquired by Barco. Since the industry-wide switch to digital projection, people have been trying to make projectors brighter, more vibrant, and more efficient than what you'd get with a regular lamp bulb. Instead of a lamp, this newer projector uses laser diodes to create the images on screen, and with this technology, it greatly extends the life of a projector and gives it those boosts in brightness and color accuracy that are so desired. The goal of Laser at AMC is to have installed these projectors in 3,500 auditoriums around the United States by the end of 2026. This is a costly upfront endeavor, but it should deliver a vastly superior viewer experience. Do these top-of-the-line projectors then beat what IMAX has to offer?