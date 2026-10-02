What Does The Green Chain Link Icon Mean On Your iPhone Status Bar?

It's hard to keep track of the meaning of all of the different icons and symbols that appear on your phone, especially when the meaning isn't immediately self-explanatory. But the green chain link icon on your iPhone's status bar has a simple cause: you're sharing your iPhone's Personal Hotspot. That means that other devices can essentially piggyback onto your data plan to access the internet. It's kind of like your phone is working as a portable Wi-Fi router for devices that you let connect to it.

When you have Personal Hotspot enabled, you can tether other Wi-Fi-enabled devices to your iPhone using your hotspot's password, including your laptop, tablet, or even another smartphone. It's made even easier if you own other Apple products like an iPad or Apple TV, thanks to the Instant Hotspot feature. Instant Hotspot allows compatible Apple devices that are logged into the same Apple account or are part of a Family Sharing group to connect instantly without using a password.

Exactly just how many devices you can expect to connect to your hotspot at once depends on your iPhone model and carrier. You can easily see who's connected to your iPhone's hotspot a few different ways. You can also check your iPhone's data usage in Settings, so you can stay on top of it and avoid running out of data while using your hotspot.