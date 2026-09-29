Not Spectrum: This Provider Tops JD Power's US Cable TV Satisfaction Rankings In 2026

Even though streaming dominates our lives, there's no shortage of cheaper, less ad-intrusive alternatives for the TV-loving public. If you want the greatest range of live TV channels, however, one of the more traditional cable or satellite providers may be the smarter way to watch.

The list of available small-screen providers varies depending on where you live, of course, and not all of them are created equal. Given the cost attached to some of these providers' packages, you'd be wise to do some research before signing up for one service or another. According to a 2026 JD Power study, if overall customer satisfaction is high on your list of needs, Verizon Fios may be the best option for you.

The outlet's 2026 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which collected responses from 33,137 customers between August 2025 and July 2026, rated many of the top cable and satellite TV options on the market on a 1,000-point scale. Verizon's perk-friendly Fios took top spot with a total score of 586 points, outpacing longer-tenured cable and satellite providers like Spectrum, Cox Communications, and DirecTV, among others. This is the second year in a row that Fios earned top marks from customers.