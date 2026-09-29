Not Spectrum: This Provider Tops JD Power's US Cable TV Satisfaction Rankings In 2026
Even though streaming dominates our lives, there's no shortage of cheaper, less ad-intrusive alternatives for the TV-loving public. If you want the greatest range of live TV channels, however, one of the more traditional cable or satellite providers may be the smarter way to watch.
The list of available small-screen providers varies depending on where you live, of course, and not all of them are created equal. Given the cost attached to some of these providers' packages, you'd be wise to do some research before signing up for one service or another. According to a 2026 JD Power study, if overall customer satisfaction is high on your list of needs, Verizon Fios may be the best option for you.
The outlet's 2026 U.S. Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study, which collected responses from 33,137 customers between August 2025 and July 2026, rated many of the top cable and satellite TV options on the market on a 1,000-point scale. Verizon's perk-friendly Fios took top spot with a total score of 586 points, outpacing longer-tenured cable and satellite providers like Spectrum, Cox Communications, and DirecTV, among others. This is the second year in a row that Fios earned top marks from customers.
How other TV providers fared in the JD Power study
Spectrum placed a close second to Fios with a customer satisfaction score of 564 out of 1,000. Meanwhile, Xfinity came third with 547 points. That number was just below the segment average of 549, with only Fios and Spectrum scoring above it. Moving on, Cox Communications placed fourth with 533 points, while DirecTV closed out the top 5 with 529 points. Dish's 513 points earned it sixth place, while Optimum took the last spot with 487 points.
While JD Power reported an 18-point rise in customer satisfaction in the cable and satellite TV sector, live TV streaming continues to impress overall and remains a valid alternative. Much of that is down to cost, as such services tend to cost $41 less per month on average compared to cable and satellite TV, while still doing well in customer service and satisfaction metrics — albeit with a minor 3-point drop in the latter for 2026. YouTube TV took the top spot for live TV streaming with 643 points, with Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV following with 625 and 622 points, respectively.
JD Power's study focused on customer feedback on several topics. These included value for price paid, service consistency, trust in each provider, and ease of doing business, among others.