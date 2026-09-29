What Does The Steam Cycle Do On A Washing Machine?

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Most of us appreciate the modern-day marvels that clean our dishes, preserve our food, and wash our clothes, but shopping for those appliances can be intimidating. It can often feel like walking down the cereal aisle — so much choice! — but the stakes are higher. You're spending a lot of money, you have to precisely measure your space, and if we're going by the average lifespan of a washing machine, if you get it wrong, you'll likely have to live with your decision for up to 10 years or more. Then there are the features, which can feel endless.

When you're selecting a new washing machine, you'll have to decide whether you want top-load or front-load, what capacity you need, special features like Wi-Fi connectivity and steam cleaning, and more. Steam cleaning is not an option on every washing machine, and is typically found on higher-end machines. Expect to pay over $700, maybe even into the four digits, depending on what else you get.

According to manufacturers, the steam feature helps get your clothing extra clean. It can usually only be used in combination with the machine's normal wash cycle. The setting uses regular detergent and heats water into steam, or uses built-in steam nozzles that mists your clothes during several cycles, including wash and post-wash. In theory, the steam helps add moisture to your wash and raises the temperature inside the tub to fight stubborn stains, reduce wrinkles, and kill bacteria and allergens.