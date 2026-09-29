What Does The Steam Cycle Do On A Washing Machine?
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Most of us appreciate the modern-day marvels that clean our dishes, preserve our food, and wash our clothes, but shopping for those appliances can be intimidating. It can often feel like walking down the cereal aisle — so much choice! — but the stakes are higher. You're spending a lot of money, you have to precisely measure your space, and if we're going by the average lifespan of a washing machine, if you get it wrong, you'll likely have to live with your decision for up to 10 years or more. Then there are the features, which can feel endless.
When you're selecting a new washing machine, you'll have to decide whether you want top-load or front-load, what capacity you need, special features like Wi-Fi connectivity and steam cleaning, and more. Steam cleaning is not an option on every washing machine, and is typically found on higher-end machines. Expect to pay over $700, maybe even into the four digits, depending on what else you get.
According to manufacturers, the steam feature helps get your clothing extra clean. It can usually only be used in combination with the machine's normal wash cycle. The setting uses regular detergent and heats water into steam, or uses built-in steam nozzles that mists your clothes during several cycles, including wash and post-wash. In theory, the steam helps add moisture to your wash and raises the temperature inside the tub to fight stubborn stains, reduce wrinkles, and kill bacteria and allergens.
Is the investment worth it?
If the steam feature is an absolute must-have for you, it is typically bundled with other special features. Some online retailers, such as Best Buy, allow you to search for washers that offer a steam feature. Most washers with a steam mode are front-load, which already tend to be pricier than top-load machines. Not only will you pay more up front, but during the steam cycle, the machines use more water. It also extends the length of the cycle. Additionally, heating the water requires more energy, so the end result may be higher electric and water bills.
The jury is out on whether the steam cycle is worth the added expense. Consumer Reports evaluated the steam cycle on several washers with fabrics stained with red wine, cocoa, and carbon. It first tested how well the stained fabrics washed using a regular wash cycle, then how well they washed using a steam cycle. Surprisingly, it found that the steam cycle had little to no impact on how well each machine cleaned the stains. CR concluded that the steam cycle has little impact, because the laundry is already saturated with water when the cycle begins, and the temperature isn't hot enough to lift stains.
If you're considering a washer with a steam cycle due to allergens in your home, it may help, and the cycle has also been proven to help reduce wrinkles as well. Ultimately, the benefits may be limited, especially if you already expose your laundry to high heat in your dryer.