How Many Solar Panels Would It Take To Replace Grid Electricity For A Data Center?

There is undoubted controversy and increasing community resistance surrounding the growing demand for new data centers. Recent figures compiled by Goldman Sachs suggest this controversy won't fade away either. One concern is the power these behemoths consume; Goldman Sachs data forecasts that US data-center power consumption will more than double to 66 gigawatts (GW) in 2027 from an already hefty 31 GW in 2025. This is largely driven by the demand for AI infrastructure. For context, one gigawatt is enough to power around 750,000 homes. This means the power needed to run our data centers is equivalent to what it takes to power just shy of 50 million homes.

So, couldn't we just build solar plants next to data centers and power them that way? Let's set some benchmarks and find out. To be fair, we'll rule out powering massive data centers run by companies like Amazon, which can continuously draw over 100 MW of power. Instead, let's consider how many it would take to power a medium-sized data center of 10 MW.

For solar panels, we can use the typical output of a commercial panel: about 500 watts. A 10 MW data center would consume about 240 MWh of energy in a day; under perfect conditions with 12 hours of sunlight, a 500-watt panel can theoretically produce at least 6 kWh of energy per day. That means you'd need around 40,000 solar panels to power the data center and charge the batteries to keep it running after dark.