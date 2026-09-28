This Is Considered The Quietest Harley-Davidson Ever Made

The LiveWire all-electric motorcycle is the quietest model Harley-Davidson has ever produced. Rather than the deep rumble of the air-cooled V-twin engine inextricably linked with the brand, this electric bike emits a subtle whine that grows in intensity with increased acceleration. The sound is a major sonic departure from typical Harley-Davidson motorcycles, especially when you consider that the LiveWire doesn't have traditional gears, so there is a complete absence of shifting and the sounds associated with it. However, since the electric bike's launch in 2019, Harley-Davidson has spun off LiveWire into its own brand. While there are LiveWire dealers located within certain Harley-Davidson dealerships, the electric motorcycles are decidedly their own thing now, so it's debatable whether the LiveWire actually counts as the quietest Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidsons today must comply with federal noise restrictions. Measured with a sound meter 50 feet away, according to an EPA mandate, a motorcycle can't exceed 80 decibels. This applies to all motorcycles from 1986 onward, which is fortunate for owners of vintage models, some of which were capable of hitting 100 decibels during idling. Beyond EPA restrictions, various states and cities across the country have cracked down even more on riders, setting thresholds even lower than federal standards in some cases.

There are plenty of boisterous examples from the brand, certainly including some of the most expensive custom Harley-Davidson motorcycles ever sold. But what about the quietest models aside from the all-electric LiveWire?