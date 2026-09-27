Mid-Controls Vs. Forward Motorcycle Controls: Which Type Is Better For Handling?

You can't just leave your feet dangling awkwardly off the sides on motorcycles — they have to go somewhere. On cruisers, there are two ways you can rest your feet. Both have upsides and downsides, but one wins when it comes to handling. The first is mid-controls, which position the footpegs, shift lever, and rear brake pedal directly under the seat. As a result, your knees are bent at a roughly 90-degree angle. The other option is called forward controls. It moves all that hardware up toward the front of the bike, allowing you to stretch your legs out in front of you for a more relaxed riding position with that classic cruiser look.

Between the two, mid-controls generally make the better pick for handling. They're the standard on many motorcycles for a reason. The thing is, having feet underneath lets you turn and lean the bike more effectively since you can use your legs to shift weight. At the same time, your body weight is spread more evenly, too, across the seat, the handlebars, and the pegs. This is quite different from forward controls where most of your weight is piled straight onto the seat. As a result, you have far less opportunity to shift your weight around, making tight corners much harder to take.