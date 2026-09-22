This Japanese Carmaker Turned A Miata Into A Mini Modern '50s Corvette

Alongside the giants of the Japanese automotive world like Honda, Toyota, and Nissan, there are a few lesser-known oddball automakers that plenty of enthusiasts might not be aware of. Mitsuoka is arguably the oddest of them all, since the company focuses mostly on making low-volume models that pay tribute to famous cars from decades past. It has previously made models like the Viewt, which took styling cues from the Jaguar MkII and grafted them onto a modern city car, and the Buddy SUV, which turned a Toyota RAV4 donor car into a tribute to classic Chevy SUVs.

Now, the automaker has revealed its latest project, which pays homage to the '50s C1 Corvette. It's dubbed the LA1, and it's scheduled for a full reveal in November 2026. The initial teaser reveal shows off the car's retro-modern styling, which takes its inspiration from the C1's later model years.

Mitusoka hasn't yet revealed details about the car's powertrain or chassis, but it's very likely to be based on the Mazda MX-5 Miata. The company's older Rock Star model, which borrows its styling from the C2 Corvette, was essentially a reskinned Japanese-market Miata with its internals left untouched. That meant it was powered by the same 1.5-liter engine as the regular ND Miata, which churned out around 130 horsepower.