Why The PlayStation 5 Used To Have 8K On The Box – But Doesn't Anymore

One feature used to be prominently displayed on the box of Sony's PS5 consoles: a gold colored "8K" next to the "4K" and "HDR" badges in the upper right-hand corner. The "8K" quietly disappeared from the PS5 box in 2024, with few seeming to notice the omission. Perhaps it's getting more attention now as Sony is under increased scrutiny following the highly unpopular decision for PlayStation to stop producing physical discs in 2028. But why remove the "8K" logo years after launch?

Sony likely did this for a few reasons. First, 8K resolution (7680 horizontal pixels by 4320 vertical pixels) hasn't really caught on. This has prompted many to ask whether an 8K TV is worth buying in 2026. Secondly, while the standard PS5 is no slouch in the performance department, it doesn't have anywhere close to the required muscle to pull off 8K gaming at a playable framerate. And lastly, Sony never released the promised software update to enable 8K output on the standard iteration of the console.

However, when Sony released the PS5 Pro in 2024, it did make good on the 8K promise — well, sort of. The PS5 Pro can output 8K resolution, but it doesn't do it natively. Instead, it uses upscaling, with PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) doing some of the heavy lifting. The handful of PS5 titles that support 8K are largely rendered at around 4K and then upscaled, with some titles like "The Callisto Protocol" utilizing dynamic resolution, which can jump to 6K in some cases.