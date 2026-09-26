Aluminum Vs. Ceramic Vs. Titanium Apple Watch: What's The Difference?

Apple's newest mainstream smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 12, has gone big on choice this year, offering three different case materials: aluminum, titanium, and ceramic. Of course, despite the differences in materials, all three versions still share the innards. So the choice comes down to which material suits you the best — and how much you're willing to pay for it. Aluminum is the most affordable option, starting at $399. Titanium bumps that up to $699. Ceramic costs more than twice as much as aluminum and starts at $899.

Ceramic is rather different compared to the others. The type used in watches specifically is known as zirconium dioxide, a non-metallic material known to resist scratches very well. It does have a tradeoff, though, that it can crack if it takes a hit hard enough. However, Apple's version is slightly different, since it uses a mix of zirconia and alumina, a hard alumnium oxide. The company has specifically marketed this material as being four times harder than stainless steel.

Meanwhile, titanium is a less scratch-resistant material, but still overall tougher because of its ability to absorb impacts better. It's also lighter than steel and naturally resists corrosion. Most watch titanium comes in either Grade 2, which is nearly pure, or Grade 5, first used with the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple hasn't said which grade the Series 12 uses, though.

Finally, aluminum is the softest of the bunch, and therefore maintains that fresh look for less time, picking up everyday scuffs sooner. It's a similar tradeoff that shows up when people weigh whether aluminum or titanium is better for phone frames.