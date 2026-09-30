Who Makes ZF Transmissions And Where Are They Manufactured?

ZF is the brand behind some of the best transmissions currently in circulation, like the ZF 8, which mechanics call one of the most reliable automatic transmissions. While consumers in the know may think of ZF broadly as a German company, their ownership and manufacturing structure is fairly complex.

ZF is formally ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and is primarily an automotive supplier. The company's headquarters is in Friedrichshafen, Germany, a picturesque lakeside city on the northern shore of Lake Constance best known as the birthplace of the Zeppelin airship industry. The name ZF comes from the German word "Zahnradfabrik," meaning "gear factory."

ZF was founded in 1915 as a transmission supplier for the aviation industry. Over time, it's transformed into a major global manufacturer of vehicle technologies around steering, electrified powertrains, safety, and much more — including this wild design for an autonomous vehicle's steering wheel. It's now owned by a foundation rather than public shareholders or a car manufacturer.

The Zeppelin Foundation, itself overseen by the City of Friedrichshafen itself, owns 93.8% of ZF Friedrichshafen AG, while another group, The Dr. Jürgen and Irmgard Ulderup Foundation, controls the remaining 6.2%, according to the company's website. Much of the company's transmission manufacturing happens in Germany, the United States, and possibly in China at some point in the future.