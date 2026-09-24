Man Tries To Power Decades-Old Trailer With Cybertruck, But Claims The Vehicle Couldn't Do It

Whether you love it or hate it, Tesla's wedge-shaped Cybertruck is anything but boring. In fact, it's probably not a stretch to say that it's one of the most polarizing vehicles of all time. However, despite the Cybertruck's funky looks and long list of unique features, it's still a pickup truck at its core that some owners, at least, buy to do normal pickup truck things.

One of these things is towing a trailer, and the Cybertruck should be extremely capable here, with an impressive maximum towing capacity of up to 11,000 pounds on paper. However, there's more to towing than having the power and chassis to lug a ton of weight, as proven by one Cybertruck owner. According to a Facebook post, his Cybertruck ran into an unexpected towing issue that arose not from a lack of towing power, but from how the Cybertruck's electronics malfunctioned when connected to his trailer.

He surmises that the trailer's older-style incandescent bulbs caused the issue, with the combined amperage proving too strong for the Cybertruck's electrical trailer connector. After reaching this conclusion, he swapped out the trailer's old bulbs for more efficient LED units, which reportedly fixed the problem completely.