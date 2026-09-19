Kia's Stylish New Camper Van One-Ups The PV5 In Almost Every Way

If you grew up in the 1980s or 90s, you remember when minivans ruled the suburbs. You and your friends would pile into one to hit up the mall or carpool to soccer practice. They were a popular choice for families, but SUVs rose to domination, offering a "cooler" vibe while still providing plenty of cargo and passenger space. As the average price of a new car hovers near $50,000, however, some families are beginning to reconsider the minivan. In 2025, minivan sales jumped 21%.

If you want to get an electric minivan, the only one currently for sale here is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, and a pause on production has limited its availability. It will return for the 2027 model year, but Kia's PV7 could offer competition — if it was slated for release in the U.S. Unfortunately, it will only be available in Europe and South Korea, at least for now.

The PV7 expands Kia's Platform Beyond Vehicle, or PBV, lineup, which debuted with the electric PV5 van in 2025. It's about two feet longer than the PV5 and will come in passenger and cargo variants. The PV7 will come standard with a 71.5 kWh battery, which is an optional selection on the PV5. If you want to go even further, this new electric van will also be sold with a 96.2 kWh battery. But that's not all this minivan has to offer.