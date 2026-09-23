4 DeWalt Tools That Can Come In Handy For Truck Drivers

That small emergency flashlight that you keep in your glove compartment can be perfectly suitable for illuminating the interior and exterior of your car as needed, but for truck drivers, this can dramatically complicate the work of finding an essential component, securing cargo, completing a routine maintenance job, or inspecting the truck before setting out on a job. Truck drivers, then, will typically appreciate something more heavy-duty.

If you're a DeWalt customer, there's one particular item that's a good fit: The 20V MAX LED handheld area light. As the name suggests, it's designed not simply to provide a narrow beam of light that the user has to direct by hand, but also to be quickly and temporarily affixed where needed to give broader, hands-free illumination. Its body is shaped with grips that make it more comfortable to hold for longer periods, and it also features a beltloop accessory.

The versatility of DeWalt's 20V MAX* LED handheld area light extends to its suite of features as well. DeWalt notes that the area light features can be set between 300 and 1000 lumens, with a head that can swivel 140 degrees. Its compatibility with the rest of the range also means that users of other 20V MAX products may already have the battery and charging capacity they need for this model. Being designed for job sites, it can be a truck driver's stalwart companion. You can currently find it for $55 on Best Buy and $45.10 on Amazon (down from $89), where it boasts an average of 4.8 stars based on over 1,300 reviews.