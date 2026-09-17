Abandoned Paper Mill Gets A New Purpose Bringing Classic Cars Back To Life

In 2000, after 114 years of operation, a paper mill in Plainwell, MI went bankrupt and shut down. With paper production continuing to decline, it may be surprising to hear that someone purchased the Plainwell Paper Mill and that it will operate once more after 25 years. However, it won't be making paper — the mill has become home to the Michigan Classic Auto Mill, which will restore, store, and sell classic vehicles. This feels like a fitting business for a historical building with a lot of connections to locals in town. It felt so right, in fact, that the city sold the 255,000-square-foot property to Darius and Rimante Grigaliunas for just $1.

Plainwell City Manager Justin Lakamper said that the new classic car company will be "a huge thing" for the city, which makes sense: Michigan is home to the number one car city in the country. Plainwell has been debating what to do with the old paper mill for decades. Now, former employees and the public are invited to the grand opening of the Michigan Classic Auto Mill on Saturday, October 3, complete with a polka band and beer garden.