Reasons To Play Magic With The MTG: Arena App In 2026, Ranked Worst To Best

Over the past few weeks I've been playing Magic: The Gathering: Arena (AKA MTG: Arena) on my Android phone and my laptop (with a touchscreen.) I want to sum up my background here quickly so you know where I'm coming from: the last time I played Magic was probably two decades ago, and I played a lot starting when I was a teenager. Now I'm married and have some kids and I don't have a whole lot of free time — but I wanted to see if I could still play the game.

So I started playing just before The Hobbit set was being released, and I learned a few valuable lessons. The following is a brief guide for those of you who've played Magic — probably in your distant past — and you're considering playing Magic again here in the present.

The following "reasons to play MTG: Arena" are ordered, to the best of my ability based on my experience with MTG: Arena so far, according to the experience you'll probably have if you're looking to have a good time jumping in on your phone, tablet, laptop, desktop, or otherwise.