Why (And When) Did NASA's Ingenuity Helicopter Stop Flying On Mars?

In the mid-1960s, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, or NASA, embarked on its pioneering first attempts to investigate Mars. After one failed attempt in 1964, well before Apollo 11's historic moon landing, Mariner 4 completed a flyby of Mars, capturing the first close-up images of any planet other than our own. In 1976, the Viking 1 mission successfully landed on the surface of Mars, kicking off decades of unmanned Martian exploration.

Many of us fondly remember Spirit and Opportunity, the plucky rovers that roamed for years longer than NASA's intended 90-day exploration window. In 2020, NASA's successful launch of a new rover, Perseverance, along with a sidekick, the Ingenuity Helicopter, served as a welcome distraction from the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Designed to complete only five test flights on Mars, Ingenuity was slowly deployed from underneath Perseverance over several days. On April 19, 2021, it completed the first ever powered, controlled flight on another planet, a feat that was dubbed its Wright Brothers moment.

Though it resembles a large drone, NASA categorizes Ingenuity as a helicopter. It weighed four pounds on Earth but only 1.5 pounds on Mars due to the difference in gravity. The blades span almost four feet, and it uses solar power to charge its lithium-ion batteries. Much like the enduring rovers before it, Ingenuity overdelivered and flew for almost three years. It continued to communicate with Earth but was ultimately grounded by damaged rotor blades in early 2024. While we can no longer "talk" to Ingenuity, it remains on Mars, collecting data and taking photographs for future retrieval.