What Anchors Are Best For Concrete? What You Need To Know Before You Choose

Contrary to what you might assume, the best concrete anchor is not necessarily the largest, the strongest, or the most expensive option at the hardware store. The right choice will ultimately depend on what you're fastening, how much it weighs, where it's going to be installed, and what kind of concrete you're specifically working with.

Broadly speaking, basic concrete screws are best for most light- to medium-duty jobs. For bigger jobs, wedge anchors, concrete anchor bolts, sleeve anchors, or drop-in anchors can all handle more extreme demands. If you're hanging something light on a concrete wall, nail-drive anchors are going be your best bet. Likewise, use lag shields for medium-duty concrete anchoring or fastening.

Before choosing any one of these anchor options, though, check its rated capacity and installation requirements. Load ratings can vary quite a bit based on the anchor's size, design, embedment, installation material, and location. As a rule of thumb, manufacturers say to keep your working load well below the anchor's capacity, just to be safe. Additionally, if the fastener's being pulled directly out of the concrete, tension capacity should also factor into the decision. Same for shear capacity if the load will push across the anchor.