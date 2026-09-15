GM Is Giving Drivers Another Chance To Use Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

General Motors has introduced a newly designed interface for the 2027 GMC Sierra and 2027 Chevrolet Silverado, two light-duty pickup trucks that are currently the highest-volume vehicles in GM's lineup. Focused on making infotainment personalized, convenient, and simple, the new UI includes both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing drivers to seamlessly switch between the two so they can use the features and apps in a more intuitive and cohesive way.

In fact, drivers can even have CarPlay and Android Auto open in a split-screen view on the fully interactive 60-inch infotainment screen. "As we evolve our UI systems, we want customers to feel like they're interacting with a single experience rather than moving from room to room inside a house," said Mike Wahlstrom, GM's Executive Director of Software Product Management, in a news release.

General Motors was one of the first automakers to implement Android Auto and Apple CarPlay into their gas-powered vehicles. However, the automaker removed both from its electric vehicles in 2023, replacing them with a Gemini-powered infotainment system instead. GM wanted to do the same with its gas-powered vehicles, citing concerns with the way Android Auto and CarPlay take over the infotainment screen. After gathering feedback from drivers, it seems that this split-screen concept has eliminated some distractions from the road, since they no longer have to dig through menus to find different vehicle gauges previously blocked by Android Auto and CarPlay.