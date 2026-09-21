What Is A Laser Flashlight Used For?

A laser flashlight, also known as a LEP flashlight, occupies the middle ground between a regular flashlight and a laser light. While not nearly as illuminating as a regular flashlight, it offers a much longer range, though its beam is noticeably narrower. LEP stands for laser-excited phosphor, and while they do use a laser (more on that later), the beam is not a raw laser. Instead, you get a narrow ray of light that's also visible in the air.

The whole point is to light something up in the distance, with LEP flashlight beams capable of traveling more than a mile, significantly further than even the most powerful EDC flashlights. Another advantage is that LEP beams leave the housing at one or two degrees of divergence, whereas a compact LED flashlight struggles to get under ten degrees. This means that the beam from a laser flashlight holds up over long distances, where LED beams tend to fall apart.

Therefore, it's no surprise that mountain and maritime rescue teams use LEP flashlights, usually to spot people in the wild. Military and police units also use them, typically for throwing light on a target for someone else. Or they can use them to send visual signals across a distance. Utility crews that work on structures like high-voltage towers also use these lights to inspect the towers from the ground, saving them the trouble of climbing up for a visual inspection.