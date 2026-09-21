This Slide-In System Can Convert Your Van Into A Full-Size Camper

Two of the biggest limitations of a traditional campervan are that it's expensive to build, and it isn't particularly versatile once it's built. Once the build process has been completed, a campervan usually can't easily be converted back to a regular cargo-transporting van. Likewise, turning a cargo van into a campervan in the first place usually takes a lot of effort and many thousands of dollars.

Hunker Pod eliminates that problem entirely, since it's designed to slide straight into the back of a cargo van and turn it into a comfortable road-trip ready camper. The system costs $32,995 and is compatible exclusively with 159-inch wheelbase Ram ProMaster vans from model year 2014 or newer. Hunker's team say they chose that van model specifically because of its interior spaciousness and value, and they're not alone. The ProMaster is a popular choice for campervan conversion, so it's unlikely to be the only van of its kind at a campground.

The Hunker Pod can be fitted into an unmodified ProMaster van in around an hour, with installation taking place at the company's facility in Denver, Colorado. Taking the Pod back out again is a similarly straightforward process. It's secured in the van using bolts that connect it to the ProMaster's factory inserts, which means that the Hunker team don't have to drill anything or make any permanent modifications. As a result, when those bolts are removed, the Pod can be slid back out and the van is then ready to be used as a cargo van once again.