This Common Household Item Could Extend The Lifespan Of Your Disposable Batteries
Replacing the batteries of your household electronics can get expensive and tedious — but there could be an easy trick that can extend the life of your batteries. If you already have a pencil eraser at home, you're halfway there. Now, all you need to do is rub that eraser on the batteries. It's possible the eraser could remove any dirt, grease, nickel, or iron oxide that started accumulating on the battery's terminals and contact points, strengthening the current between the battery and your electronic device.
While an eraser could possibly improve a battery's performance, there are some limitations. If your batteries are old, check for leakage and corrosion — it will look like a white powdery substance at the ends. Some have suggested that rubbing the eraser against the terminals can create a small temporary charge, but that is a myth. While the eraser can maximize the contact between the battery and the terminals to squeeze every last bit of juice out of a battery, it can't create a charge. So, if your battery is leaking, or completely dead, the eraser won't be effective, and the battery should be safely disposed of.
How to properly clean old batteries
The eraser is simply an alternative way to clean batteries. To use the eraser properly, rub it firmly and gently against the positive and negative terminals until they look shiny. You can also clean the components in the device's compartment. Make sure no eraser residue is left behind by rubbing the batteries and compartment with a cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol. You can also also moisten a cotton swab with lemon to clean around the terminals. Make sure the batteries are dry before using them again.
Make sure to protect the batteries from corrosion if you want to continue using them. Batteries can become corroded if they are left inside a device too long without use, especially if it's in a hot environment. If a battery corrodes inside of a device's compartment, use goggles and gloves to remove them. Then, brush any loose powder from the compartment. Put vinegar on a cotton swab and dab the terminals to soak any leftover contaminants. You can use an old toothbrush to scrub the battery and compartment, rinse these areas, and let it all dry before installing new batteries and using the device again.