This Common Household Item Could Extend The Lifespan Of Your Disposable Batteries

Replacing the batteries of your household electronics can get expensive and tedious — but there could be an easy trick that can extend the life of your batteries. If you already have a pencil eraser at home, you're halfway there. Now, all you need to do is rub that eraser on the batteries. It's possible the eraser could remove any dirt, grease, nickel, or iron oxide that started accumulating on the battery's terminals and contact points, strengthening the current between the battery and your electronic device.

While an eraser could possibly improve a battery's performance, there are some limitations. If your batteries are old, check for leakage and corrosion — it will look like a white powdery substance at the ends. Some have suggested that rubbing the eraser against the terminals can create a small temporary charge, but that is a myth. While the eraser can maximize the contact between the battery and the terminals to squeeze every last bit of juice out of a battery, it can't create a charge. So, if your battery is leaking, or completely dead, the eraser won't be effective, and the battery should be safely disposed of.