Want To Stop Your Brakes From Sticking? This May Be A Solution

You don't think about your brakes when they work as intended — right up until the day they start acting strange. When they inevitably do, it's rarely a minor gripe since the brakes are the single most important safety feature of any car. Few things illustrate that better than brakes that stick, and there can be a ton of reasons why your brakes are locking up.

It's a common complaint, and it can stem from any one of several unrelated causes. So what does it actually mean? A sticking brake is one that stays partly clamped after you lift off the pedal instead of releasing fully. The result — nonstop friction where there should be none — quickly turns into heat and accelerated wear.

This can also lead to poor economy, difficulties accelerating, weird smells, or the car pulling to one side. In most cases, the trouble sits at the caliper and a clamp that squeezes the pads against the rotor at each of your wheels. When one caliper won't let go, the reasons tend to be unglamorous: rust or dirt on the brake slide pins, a piston that has seized, deteriorating rubber, or corrosion creeping in from old brake fluid.

Inactivity plays a part too, since a car that sits for a long time can develop stuck brakes that clear on their own after a short drive. We'll unpack each of these causes on the next slide, then walk through the maintenance that keeps them from ever showing up.