Can You Use J-B Weld For Exhaust Repairs?
On paper, J-B Weld appears like something of a miracle product. Slap some onto a cracked or hole-covered surface, let it dry and cure per the instructions, and it should be good as new. Many have found success with the product in the automotive space, using it for patch jobs of all kinds. With that said, there is some nuance to using it on vehicles, especially if you want to give it a whirl on a dilapidated exhaust system. If all you have on hand for such a repair is the standard J-B Weld formula, don't expect it to hold up very well.
There are just some things J-B Weld shouldn't be used on. The issue with using J-B Weld's original adhesive on exhaust is that it's not designed for this use case. Exhaust systems generate extreme amounts of heat when driving, ranging from 400 to 500 degrees to around 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit in some instances. Regular J-B Weld is only able to withstand up to 550 degrees. Even in the coolest areas of your exhaust system, it's unlikely to last long, regardless of whether it's covering a split seam, hole, or cracking joint.
That said, there's more to the J-B Weld catalog than the original epoxy. There are products out there specifically for exhaust repair, though they too have their own limitations.
What to know about exhaust-specific J-B Weld products
J-B Weld's product line has more than a few exhaust-specific options when repair time comes. There's Exhaustweld fiberglass wrap, which can endure 1,000-degree-plus high exhaust temperatures and cover failing pipes that need reinforcement. Exhaust system sealant is ideal for cracks and areas like joints and seams, and Mufflerseal muffler cement for, as the name implies, crumbling mufflers. All of these products, along with others from the brand, can patch up worn exhaust systems. At the same time, they're far from perfect, meaning they have some unignorable drawbacks that won't get you out of an automotive bind.
First off, J-B Weld is explicitly clear on product packaging that these exhaust-specific products have their physical limits. For example, if a muffler has come detached, no J-B Weld product — exhaust- or muffler-specific or otherwise — of any tensile strength can reconnect it permanently. Between the routine high heat of the exhaust system and bumps and jumps of regular driving, it'll crack and disconnect sooner than later. To top it all off, there's the simple fact that even these J-B Weld products aren't one-to-one replacements for actual welding. J-B Weld products are meant to last for a bit, but they arent' permanent fixes in these cases. Even when used correctly, they'll wear away, bringing you right back to square one. Thus, they're more so temporary fixes than anything substantial.
If you check your vehicle over for exhaust leaks and find some, J-B Weld products intended for exhaust repair could help in the short term and for small, non-structural repairs. However, you should always be aware of what these adhesives can and can't do; otherwise, you may be severely let down by their performance on the road.