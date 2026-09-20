Can You Use J-B Weld For Exhaust Repairs?

On paper, J-B Weld appears like something of a miracle product. Slap some onto a cracked or hole-covered surface, let it dry and cure per the instructions, and it should be good as new. Many have found success with the product in the automotive space, using it for patch jobs of all kinds. With that said, there is some nuance to using it on vehicles, especially if you want to give it a whirl on a dilapidated exhaust system. If all you have on hand for such a repair is the standard J-B Weld formula, don't expect it to hold up very well.

There are just some things J-B Weld shouldn't be used on. The issue with using J-B Weld's original adhesive on exhaust is that it's not designed for this use case. Exhaust systems generate extreme amounts of heat when driving, ranging from 400 to 500 degrees to around 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit in some instances. Regular J-B Weld is only able to withstand up to 550 degrees. Even in the coolest areas of your exhaust system, it's unlikely to last long, regardless of whether it's covering a split seam, hole, or cracking joint.

That said, there's more to the J-B Weld catalog than the original epoxy. There are products out there specifically for exhaust repair, though they too have their own limitations.