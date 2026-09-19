Here's How To Tell If Your Brake Light Switch Is Bad
Making sure all of the lights on your vehicle are working properly is of the utmost importance. First off, it's against the law to have busted lights, be they headlights, turn signals, or taillights. Secondly, they are paramount in maintaining the safety of every single driver on the road. Other people need to see you coming in the dark, and they need to know whether you're slowing the car down or coming to a complete stop. For those last two things, you need functioning brake lights. These lights can be subject to fault, though, which is often attributed to a bad brake light switch.
Your vehicle's specific brake light switch may be slightly different, but it is generally located on or very near your brake pedal. This switch not only triggers your rear brake lights to illuminate, but it's also important for getting your gearshift out of park or getting your car out of cruise control. Because the switch gets used every single time you press down on your car's brake pedal, there's going to be inevitable wear and tear, which can cause the brake switch to stop working. Beyond wear and tear, it could also malfunction because of environmental factors or even faulty wiring. If you have a bad brake light switch, it's vital to replace it immediately.
It may seem obvious that the way to know if the switch isn't working is to see if your brake lights illuminate, and while that could be the case, you may just have burnt-out bulbs. To really know if the switch is bad, there are a number of tests you can perform.
Testing if your brake light switch is working
Testing your brake lights isn't a foolproof way to know whether your brake light switch is malfunctioning, but it's still something you should do. Whether they illuminate intermittently or not at all, that could signal an issue with the switch. If you want to be 100% sure, though, you can take several other diagnostic steps. For instance, you may have a blown fuse. To check, look for your vehicle's fuse box. The location of your vehicle's fuse box can vary widely, so check your manual to find it, as it could be under the hood, in the trunk, in the cabin, or somewhere else. Another way to see if there's an issue is to just take out the brake light switch to see if there's any physical damage. This may seem blunt, but it'll definitely give you answers if there is.
Then there are the more technologically complex ways to figure it out that require some extra equipment you may or may not have. First, you could use a multimeter to test the brake light switch's continuity by touching the multimeter leads to the switch terminals and pressing the plunger to confirm the circuit opens and closes properly. Second, you could use a test light by connecting one end to the battery's negative terminal and the other to one of the switch's wires. If you don't have either tool, you can always take it to your local mechanic. Ultimately, if you have a bad brake light switch, it needs to be replaced, and while it's possible to do it yourself, taking it to a professional is usually the best course of action.