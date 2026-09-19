Here's How To Tell If Your Brake Light Switch Is Bad

Making sure all of the lights on your vehicle are working properly is of the utmost importance. First off, it's against the law to have busted lights, be they headlights, turn signals, or taillights. Secondly, they are paramount in maintaining the safety of every single driver on the road. Other people need to see you coming in the dark, and they need to know whether you're slowing the car down or coming to a complete stop. For those last two things, you need functioning brake lights. These lights can be subject to fault, though, which is often attributed to a bad brake light switch.

Your vehicle's specific brake light switch may be slightly different, but it is generally located on or very near your brake pedal. This switch not only triggers your rear brake lights to illuminate, but it's also important for getting your gearshift out of park or getting your car out of cruise control. Because the switch gets used every single time you press down on your car's brake pedal, there's going to be inevitable wear and tear, which can cause the brake switch to stop working. Beyond wear and tear, it could also malfunction because of environmental factors or even faulty wiring. If you have a bad brake light switch, it's vital to replace it immediately.

It may seem obvious that the way to know if the switch isn't working is to see if your brake lights illuminate, and while that could be the case, you may just have burnt-out bulbs. To really know if the switch is bad, there are a number of tests you can perform.