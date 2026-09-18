How Does Google Maps Know Gas Prices And How Accurate Are They?

Google sits on a mountain of maps data, but not all of it is its own work. Sometimes the company relies on third-party data providers to fill in any gaps in its knowledge. Gas prices are one of those gaps. If you've never used it, the Maps app presents gas information with every gas station listing when you search for it, so you can pick the cheapest option in your area. The data for it actually comes from a Dow Jones-owned firm called OPIS, short for Oil Price Information Service. This firm's entire business is selling fuel pricing data to companies that need it.

Neither company actually promotes this arrangement, although both do admit to it in their documentation. On the OPIS website, you can find a page where the firm markets its retail fuel pricing products. Google is named here as a customer for its station data. Google sort of confirms this from its own end in a Maps support article on reporting bad map data. It instructs anyone who spots a wrong gas price to contact OPIS about it, rather than Google.

Maps first got gas prices back in 2015, over a decade ago now, with Android users seeing them first that October and iPhone owners waiting until December. As for whether they're actually correct, the short version is that they hold up pretty well as long as you use them to get a general picture of what fuel costs in your area. Any single station's number, though, can lag reality by a day or more, since gas prices shift constantly — and lately they've been climbing harder than they have in years.