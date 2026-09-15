Car Brands From South Korea That Aren't Owned By Hyundai

Hyundai has become a massive success since it was founded in 1967. By 2025, Hyundai and Kia made up 90% of South Korea's automotive market share. This is largely due to the brands' focus on affordable and reliable vehicles, ranging from the sharp and stylish Elantra sedan to the three-row Palisade SUV. Hyundai and Kia have plenty of models available in South Korea that aren't in the United States, like the Hyundai Grandeur luxury sedan and the rugged Kia Tasman pickup truck.

Hyundai has been able to grow alongside South Korea, however, due to much more than its vehicle lineup. Its founding chairman, Ju-yung Chung, had a huge role in the development of Route 1 in the 1960s, a highway that connected Busan to Seoul. In the 1970s, the Hyundai Pony became the first independently developed car in South Korea as the country pushed to grow its own automotive industry. In the 2020s, Hyundai has been expanding its electric vehicle fleet as the country focuses on clean energy mobility options — this includes Hyundai's hydrogen-powered buses and commercial trucks.

In 2025, Hyundai revealed $128.4 billion in revenue, making it one of the world's most successful automakers, let alone South Korea's. Hyundai has continued to diversify, innovate, and invest in technology. This includes ownership of Boston Dynamics and its start-up venture, ZER01NE, focused on AI, mobility, and energy.