Milwaukee's New M18 Forge HD15 Battery Is Built For Its Most Power-Hungry Tools

Milwaukee's regular cordless tools like small drills, drivers, and saws generally don't use that much power, but some tools can be more power-hungry than users might initially think. Seemingly aware of this, the brand has added a beefy new battery to its lineup: the Milwaukee M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 battery pack. It's not on sale yet as of publication, but its product description promises some major performance upgrades for those in need.

Per Milwaukee, this new battery has 50% more power than its M18 RedLithium High Output HD12.0 counterpart, and 25% longer runtime than the formidable M18 RedLithium Forge HD12.0 battery pack. Milwaukee also asserts that this new battery has the longest lifespan possible, offering the most recharges and strongest performance throughout the pack's usable life. That won't come at the cost of charging time, though: the M18 four-bay simultaneous super charger will charge this HD15 battery to 80% in just 25 minutes, greatly reducing downtime on the job.

Milwaukee makes a lot of big claims when it comes to this new M18 RedLithium Forge HD15 battery pack. While it can seemingly come in handy on all kinds of tools and in a host of scenarios, where could this new souped-up battery best serve Milwaukee customers?