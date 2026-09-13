This Pocket Winch Fits In Your Car's Glovebox And Can Pull 2,000 Pounds Of Dead Weight

When you picture someone breaking out a winch, you probably aren't visualizing them reaching into their glove box. But that's exactly the kind of compact storage the Dragan Pocket Winch has to offer. This winch weighs less than a pound and measures just six inches long by less than three inches wide and barely over three inches tall, yet it's capable of pulling up to 2,000 pounds.

The complete kit is small enough to fit in the glove box or a spacious center console (if you've got one). That makes it a lot easier for drivers, outdoorsmen, and other winch users to keep one handy. And sure, it's no replacement for the much larger winches, which are one of the gadgets every off-roader should have, but still, it's nice to have a more compact piece of recovery equipment like this in case of an emergency. It's currently going for $399 on the Dragan Systems site.