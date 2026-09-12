Not DJI, Not HoverAir: This Self-Made Mini Drone Holds A Fastest Speed Record
The 2024-2026 period has been extremely tumultuous for drone enthusiasts, especially the ones tracking the world's fastest quadcopter drones. In this two-year period, records have tumbled so many times, tracking them became difficult, as evident from the following chronology of events. In June 2024, a drone called the Peregreen 2 set a new Guinness record when it reached speeds of up to 480.23 km/h (298.47 mph). This record was broken in 2025 after another drone reached 557.64 km/h (346.5 mph). This record wouldn't last long either. In December 2025, an Australian drone enthusiast's DIY drone hit 626 km/h (389.24 mph). That record has also been bettered since, and the current Guinness World Record for the fastest drone stands at an incredible 657.59 km/h (408.60 mph).
While these drones were creating headlines, another group of people specifically concentrated on micro drones, which are quadcopters under 250 grams (0.55 lbs). Due to the limitations on the weight, micro drones were significantly slower compared to their larger brethren. Enthusiasts determined to overcome this problem ended up initiating a race to create the fastest micro drone. In 2025, this led to a Chinese student, Xu Yang, achieving the fastest ground speed by a remote-controlled (RC) micro drone quadcopter. His DIY micro drone named "Prowess" set a new Guinness record after it reached speeds of 340.78 km/h (211.7 mph).
A few months later, in December 2025, Xu Yang's record was broken by three Chinese teenagers: Yao Siqi, Guo Jiyuan, and Zhang Wei, whose micro drone set a new speed record of 358.36 km/h (222.6 mph).
The quest for the world record
Before embarking on their world record attempt, the Chinese teenagers studied the blueprints of the drone used by the previous record holders. That, however, didn't prevent them from encountering multiple setbacks during the initial testing phase. The start was particularly bad when the first prototype was destroyed on the maiden flight. Things didn't end there. Another prototype faced a structural failure and simply broke apart once it reached 300 km/h. The students also recall another test flight during which the test drone's protective cover flew off, and it could not be brought back safely. The trio treated each of these failures as part of the learning process, fixed their mistakes in subsequent iterations, and returned to testing.
After going through six different iterations, the final version of the drone was ready before the end of 2025. This version featured a T700 carbon-fiber frame along with titanium-alloy motor mounts — all manufactured using SLS 3D printing. While staying within the 250-gram weight limit, they concentrated on extracting as much power as possible using the motors, while also ensuring that the aerodynamic drag was as low as possible. Once the final iteration of the drone was ready, the trio attempted the record in December 2025, in near-ideal conditions.
Following multiple runs, their final top speed came within 5km/h of their predictions. After a detailed flight data review, the trio ended up realizing that their DIY micro drone had surpassed the previous speed record. Guinness World Records verified that the top speed of the drone was recorded as 358.36 km/h (222.6 mph), which remains unbeaten as of September 2026.
Co-operation amidst competition
Despite the cut-throat competition among drone enthusiasts in the quest to set fresh speed records, there are several heartening instances of co-operation among rivals. When the previous record holder Xu Yang began his mission to design the world's fastest micro drone, he received help from various people across the globe, including French drone enthusiast Quadmovr, who had set an unofficial mini drone record in 2022 with a drone that hit 219 km/h (136 mph).
After Xu Yang set his record in 2025, he carried forward this tradition by helping Yao Siqi, Guo Jiyuan, and Zhang Wei, and giving them important technical assistance. The current record holders confirmed that they closely studied the design created by the previous record holder, Xu Yang, which gave them a valuable starting point. From there, they focused on completely redesigning the aircraft while keeping it below the 250-gram weight limit, ensuring that every component and design decision contributed to maximizing speed. Carrying forward the legacy of previous record holders, the trio has made the design of their drone open source on GitHub so that other enthusiasts can improve upon it, and perhaps break the record again.
At the time of writing, it's been well over nine months since the Chinese students set the world record for the fastest remote-controlled (RC) micro drone quadcopter. It is certain that this record will also be shattered someday, but it remains to be seen how long it'll take for a team to actually do it. The biggest challenge facing them is to find a way around the engineering challenges posed by the 250g weight limit set for the micro drone category.