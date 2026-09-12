Not DJI, Not HoverAir: This Self-Made Mini Drone Holds A Fastest Speed Record

The 2024-2026 period has been extremely tumultuous for drone enthusiasts, especially the ones tracking the world's fastest quadcopter drones. In this two-year period, records have tumbled so many times, tracking them became difficult, as evident from the following chronology of events. In June 2024, a drone called the Peregreen 2 set a new Guinness record when it reached speeds of up to 480.23 km/h (298.47 mph). This record was broken in 2025 after another drone reached 557.64 km/h (346.5 mph). This record wouldn't last long either. In December 2025, an Australian drone enthusiast's DIY drone hit 626 km/h (389.24 mph). That record has also been bettered since, and the current Guinness World Record for the fastest drone stands at an incredible 657.59 km/h (408.60 mph).

While these drones were creating headlines, another group of people specifically concentrated on micro drones, which are quadcopters under 250 grams (0.55 lbs). Due to the limitations on the weight, micro drones were significantly slower compared to their larger brethren. Enthusiasts determined to overcome this problem ended up initiating a race to create the fastest micro drone. In 2025, this led to a Chinese student, Xu Yang, achieving the fastest ground speed by a remote-controlled (RC) micro drone quadcopter. His DIY micro drone named "Prowess" set a new Guinness record after it reached speeds of 340.78 km/h (211.7 mph).

A few months later, in December 2025, Xu Yang's record was broken by three Chinese teenagers: Yao Siqi, Guo Jiyuan, and Zhang Wei, whose micro drone set a new speed record of 358.36 km/h (222.6 mph).