Why Do Apache Helicopters Have A Giant Sensor On The Nose?

The AH-64 Apache is known for its firepower, high-tech systems, and overall capability. But the most-feared military helicopter is also known for its striking features, most notably its nose assembly. That large protrusion contains the Apache's Modernized Target Acquisition Designation Sight/Pilot Night Vision Sensor (MTADS/PNVS). The Apache uses this equipment to locate and track targets.

The U.S. Army first fielded the MTADS/PNVS system back in 2005, and it went into combat in Iraq the following year. By 2013, the system had accumulated one million flight hours, with most of those hours coming during combat missions. The system was used extensively in combat in both Iraq and Afghanistan. The MTADS/PNVS system allowed crews to adjust their tactics, helping them locate targets more effectively. This was important because without these systems, the Apache's weapons would be of little use in combat situations.

The Apache's Day Sensor Assembly (DSA), part of the targeting system in its lower nose turret, has changed over time, as some of the original technology dates back to designs from the 1970s. Lockheed Martin's Gen 3 upgrade brought newer equipment into the system to keep it compatible with modern weapons. This includes a new laser rangefinder/designator, updated electronics, a color TV sensor, and a newer laser spot tracker. The upgrade also adds a laser pointer marker for coordination with air and ground forces. The Gen 3 TADS/PNVS system handles targeting and pilotage during the day, at night, and in bad weather.