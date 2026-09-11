Is It Better To Have A Keyboard Raised Or Flat? It Depends

Most keyboards these days come with legs attached to the rear end and, in some cases, the front end. While many people deploy these to raise the keyboard and use it at an angle, others either willingly or unknowingly ignore the keyboard's legs. However, they're there for a reason, which is to improve your typing experience, and they work for many people. But as surprising as it may sound, using your keyboard at a positive incline isn't the best approach. At the same time, keeping your keyboard flat isn't necessarily the smartest option either. Experts often recommend another position, keeping your keyboard at a negative incline, to minimize the stress on your wrists and elbows. But, despite its benefits, this position, too, doesn't suit everyone.

Remember, there's no perfect position for the keyboard. The idea is to ensure that your wrists don't work at an angle, but in a neutral position. This will minimize the stress on your wrists and elbows, and in turn, reduce the likelihood of carpal tunnel syndrome. Additionally, while the keyboard's position is an important factor when it comes to ergonomics, we can't ignore the other aspects. For instance, the desk your keyboard rests on and your really good desk chair are just as important, and adjusting their height can have a big impact on both comfort and convenience. The size of your hands plays a vital role here, too. That's why the same setup may feel comfortable for one person and awkward for another.