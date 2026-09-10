How To Clean Circular Saw Blades Like A Pro (And Why You Might Want To)
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Owning power tools can require a fair amount of effort, especially when it comes to finding places to safely secure and store them when not in use. Properly maintaining those tools is also a big part of the ownership equation, as most devices that see heavy-duty use need regular care and cleaning in order to function as they are intended to.
That is particularly true when it comes to tools that feature several moving parts and are regularly subjected to oils and heavy debris like sawdust and resin. Wood-cutting tools and pipe-cutting tools like circular saws from all the major brands are high on that list, which is why it is recommended that you clean your workstation of saw dust and other post-cut debris whenever you wrap a project. It's also why many come with built-in vacuums or vacuum attachments these days.
Apart from cleaning the work station, it's also recommended that you clean the saw blade itself with some regularity. Doing so will not only ensure that your blade is cutting efficiently and accurately but also reduce the level of friction and heat generated during usage. This should in turn reduce the amount of wear on the saw blade and prolong its shelf life. It's recommended that you clean your saw blades two to three times per year or more based on usage. Here's a look at how to properly do so.
Cleaning your saw blades
You'll need a few things to aid in your saw-blade-cleaning endeavor, including work gloves, safety glasses, a stiff-bristled brush, a soft-bristled brush, a mild water-based cleaning agent, and a few good microfiber cloths. You'll also need to disconnect the saw from its power source and remove the blade prior to cleaning. Consult your saw's owner's manual if you're uncertain how to do that. Once you're ready, follow these instructions to clean your saw blade.
- With your work gloves on, use a soft-bristled brush or microfiber towel to remove excess sawdust or debris from the saw blade.
- Inspect the blade for damage. If chips or other noticeable damage is visible, it might be time to simply replace it.
- If you see rust, use the stiff-bristled brush to try and remove it. Steel wool may also suffice.
- For resin deposits — which are more common for wood-working blades — soak the blade in a mild detergent solution for several minutes to help loosen and remove the build up. Scrub both sides of the blade with the stiff-bristle brush to remove the deposits and wipe it dry when finished.
- Once the blade is clean and dry, apply a light coat of oil before re-installing it on the saw or storing it away for future use.
When scrubbing or brushing the blade, ensure that you are doing so away from your body to ensure you don't inadvertently direct the blade toward yourself. With the saw blade removed for cleaning, it's also a good time to consider sharpening its blades. It is generally recommended that you do so after cleaning.
Cleaning different types of saw blades
It should be noted that the above instructions are primarily for saw blades used in woodworking. Those are not the only types of saw blades, however, and if you're cleaning a blade used in metal work, or one with carbide tips, the procedure may vary slightly. After disconnecting the saw from its power source and removing the blade, follow these instructions to clean those types of blades.
Metalworking blades:
- With work gloves on, use a stiff-bristled brush to remove built-up dirt and debris, ensuring to brush away from your body. For other contaminants, a cleaning solution and microfiber cloth may be used to remove.
- If rust is found on the blade, use the stiff brush or steel wool to remove it.
- Wipe and dry the blade completely before applying a light coat of oil to protect it from further corrosion.
Carbide-tipped blades tend to require a bit more care due to the harder materials used in their construction. For these blades, more abrasive cleaning agents like CMT Formula 2050 Blade and Bit Cleaner are generally recommended. With solution in hand, here's how to clean a carbide-tipped saw blade:
- Wearing work gloves, spray the cleaning solution on one side of your sawblade, coating it completely.
- Allow the solution to settle in for several minutes.
- Using a stiff-bristled brush or steel wool, brush away rust, dirt, and resin build up from the blade, brushing away from your body.
- Wipe the blade clean and dry it completely. Then repeat the process for the other side.
- Apply a light coat of oil before re-installing it or storing it away for future use.