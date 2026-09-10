How To Clean Circular Saw Blades Like A Pro (And Why You Might Want To)

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Owning power tools can require a fair amount of effort, especially when it comes to finding places to safely secure and store them when not in use. Properly maintaining those tools is also a big part of the ownership equation, as most devices that see heavy-duty use need regular care and cleaning in order to function as they are intended to.

That is particularly true when it comes to tools that feature several moving parts and are regularly subjected to oils and heavy debris like sawdust and resin. Wood-cutting tools and pipe-cutting tools like circular saws from all the major brands are high on that list, which is why it is recommended that you clean your workstation of saw dust and other post-cut debris whenever you wrap a project. It's also why many come with built-in vacuums or vacuum attachments these days.

Apart from cleaning the work station, it's also recommended that you clean the saw blade itself with some regularity. Doing so will not only ensure that your blade is cutting efficiently and accurately but also reduce the level of friction and heat generated during usage. This should in turn reduce the amount of wear on the saw blade and prolong its shelf life. It's recommended that you clean your saw blades two to three times per year or more based on usage. Here's a look at how to properly do so.