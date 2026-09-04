149K Ford Vehicles Could Lose Power While Driving – Check To See If Yours Was Recalled

Ford has another Mustang recall on its hands, and this one, recall 26C40, covers 148,663 Mustang cars from the 2024 through 2026 model years. You can check the official recall database by finding and entering your VIN number to see whether your vehicle is affected. The problem comes down to a handful of electrical connections in the engine compartment that can break over time, but the list of things they can take down with them is surprisingly long.

There are four ground eyelet terminals in the affected engine-compartment wiring harness. These are ring-shaped metal electrical connectors that are bolted in place to provide a ground connection, and Ford says they can develop fatigue cracks after repeated vibration. Depending on which terminal fails, an affected Mustang could lose its air conditioning, windshield washers, engine-cooling fan, one or both headlights, or even motive power while driving. That last possibility is the main safety concern, since the car can suddenly stop putting power to the road and increase the risk of a crash. There may be some warning beforehand, although not necessarily the same warning in every car, with owners potentially seeing a check engine light or dashboard warning, or hearing a chime.

The affected cars were built between September 7, 2022, and June 9, 2026, and Ford estimates the actual defective population at 1%. However, the recalled Mustangs weren't built in a sequential VIN order, so model year alone can't tell an owner whether their particular car is included. This is Ford's 67th recall of 2026, after the automaker had already racked up 19 recalls by March.