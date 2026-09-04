Chinese Startup Unveils $100K 'Urban VTOL' Apparently So Simple, Anyone Can Fly It
Ever wanted to ride a skateboard... In the sky? CoolFly has revealed what it's calling an "air skateboard" as part of its new eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) series. Chinese startup CoolFly is claiming that the Urban is the first-ever standing-position personal aircraft ever made — and you could learn to fly on it within 10 minutes.
It costs $99,999, and delivery is estimated for 2027. However, you can't place a preorder at the time of writing, as CoolFly says that the entire 2025 and 2026 production has sold out. The Urban is part of CoolFly's longer-term goals of exploring lightweight personal aircraft, a growing focus for tech startups. "Urban represents CoolFly's vision for the future of personal flight: aircraft that are lighter, more compact, easier to operate, and more practical for individual users."
The hoverboard-like aircraft is powered by the NA80, an in-house-developed flight control system. You simply stand on a platform, press the takeoff button, and steer yourself with a control stick. Sensors will track your body movement, automatically adjusting the fan to shift the center of gravity and keep you balanced. You'll then be able to reach up to 43 miles per hour and remain in the air for 11 minutes.
EVTOLs are growing in popularity, but raise some safety concerns
The concept of a hoverboard coming to life is exciting — but CoolFly also wants it to be safe. The startup has been testing the Urban in a variety of conditions, including extreme cold during a presentation in February 2026. There's a backup control system, protection around the fans, a radar-assisted automatic landing system — and a parachute. If that's enough to get you on an air skateboard, the Urban could be available soon as a tourist attraction in China. CoolFly is also trying to bring its products to the United States through partnerships. While CoolFly says its ultralight aircraft don't require a pilot's license, it's not yet clear what the rules will be in the U.S.
Personal aircraft are becoming a popular form of transportation for startups to explore, like the Pivotal Helix, allowing people to get places faster and more efficiently. China has started building low-altitude infrastructure as it prepares for an envisioned future filled with drones and flying cars. But just like with autonomous robotaxis, people are questioning the safety of this new technology. Jetson held a race with its flying cars in 2025 to show off its capabilities. XPENG's EVTOLs collided with one another while training for a demonstration that same year, but the company claims it has over 7,000 orders from around the world for its flying cars.