Chinese Startup Unveils $100K 'Urban VTOL' Apparently So Simple, Anyone Can Fly It

Ever wanted to ride a skateboard... In the sky? CoolFly has revealed what it's calling an "air skateboard" as part of its new eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) series. Chinese startup CoolFly is claiming that the Urban is the first-ever standing-position personal aircraft ever made — and you could learn to fly on it within 10 minutes.

It costs $99,999, and delivery is estimated for 2027. However, you can't place a preorder at the time of writing, as CoolFly says that the entire 2025 and 2026 production has sold out. The Urban is part of CoolFly's longer-term goals of exploring lightweight personal aircraft, a growing focus for tech startups. "Urban represents CoolFly's vision for the future of personal flight: aircraft that are lighter, more compact, easier to operate, and more practical for individual users."

The hoverboard-like aircraft is powered by the NA80, an in-house-developed flight control system. You simply stand on a platform, press the takeoff button, and steer yourself with a control stick. Sensors will track your body movement, automatically adjusting the fan to shift the center of gravity and keep you balanced. You'll then be able to reach up to 43 miles per hour and remain in the air for 11 minutes.