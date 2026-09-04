Harbor Freight Just Dropped A Foldable, Rechargeable Work Light That's Under $30

There's no shortage of work lights out there. Major brands like Milwaukee have several jobsite lighting options for sale, as do more affordable brands. Case in point: Harbor Freight-exclusive Braun has launched the 2,200-lumen Rechargeable Folding Multidirectional Work Light. This new arrival costs $27.99 on the Harbor Freight website, but for that relatively wallet-friendly price, what do Braun and Harbor Freight claim it can do?

This 2,200-lumen work light has two lights, both of which can run in either high or low modes. Braun claims a three-hour runtime with both lights on high and 15 hours with both on low. If you only use one light, the company suggests you can expect 7 hours of runtime on high and 28 on low. Its foldable design makes it easier to store, but should also offer more versatility on the job. It runs on a rechargeable lithium battery that Braun claims will recharge in 3.5 hours. The light comes with a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.

This is just one of several new Braun lighting products to hit the Harbor Freight inventory in 2026. The brand has a range of other new lights, all of which have different form factors and features to set them apart from each other.