Harbor Freight Just Dropped A Foldable, Rechargeable Work Light That's Under $30
There's no shortage of work lights out there. Major brands like Milwaukee have several jobsite lighting options for sale, as do more affordable brands. Case in point: Harbor Freight-exclusive Braun has launched the 2,200-lumen Rechargeable Folding Multidirectional Work Light. This new arrival costs $27.99 on the Harbor Freight website, but for that relatively wallet-friendly price, what do Braun and Harbor Freight claim it can do?
This 2,200-lumen work light has two lights, both of which can run in either high or low modes. Braun claims a three-hour runtime with both lights on high and 15 hours with both on low. If you only use one light, the company suggests you can expect 7 hours of runtime on high and 28 on low. Its foldable design makes it easier to store, but should also offer more versatility on the job. It runs on a rechargeable lithium battery that Braun claims will recharge in 3.5 hours. The light comes with a USB-A to USB-C charging cable.
This is just one of several new Braun lighting products to hit the Harbor Freight inventory in 2026. The brand has a range of other new lights, all of which have different form factors and features to set them apart from each other.
This is one of several new Braun lights
Braun has several new compact lights, such as the 500-lumen Rechargeable Portable Folding LED Work Light and the 750-lumen LED Portable Work Light with Rotating Handle/Stand. They cost $19.99 and $14.99, respectively, with the latter running on four AA batteries instead of a rechargeable battery. The 500-lumen light is magnetic for hands-free situations, runs around 14.5 hours in floodlight mode and 26 hours as a flashlight, and has a 90-foot range. Meanwhile, the 750-lumen light has a 180-degree adjustable handle, a roughly five-and-a-half-hour runtime, and an 80-foot range.
Beyond these, Braun also dropped two other work lights to consider. One is the 4,200-lumen LED Rechargeable Heavy Duty Clamp Light, which retails for a comparatively steep $49.99. This promises a 19-hour runtime, a 270-degree swivel head on its clamp base, and a 300-foot range on the highest of its three light settings. There's also the $24.99 2,200-lumen Rechargeable Waterproof LED Spotlight, which, despite looking like it's designed for handheld use, has a built-in adjustable stand so you can use it as a work light. Braun claims a 23-hour runtime, a 3-hour charge time for the lithium-ion battery, and a 1,300-foot range.
There are many budget-friendly worksite lighting options, including these Braun offerings. Perhaps one of these models, or even any of the other Harbor Freight lighting solutions for sale, could serve you well next time you have to work in low light.