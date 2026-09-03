Freedom Fuel Allegedly Sold Nearly $4M Of Stolen Gas
With fuel prices still uncomfortably high, consumers continue to do whatever they can to save money at the pump, including using apps like GasBuddy and alternatives to find cheap gas. Freedom Fuel, which has 29 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is one such cost-effective option. In July 2026, the retailer sold fuel at up to $0.50 per gallon cheaper than rival retailers. However, a new lawsuit suggests that these low prices required involvement in shady activity: selling around $4 million of stolen gas.
The lawsuit, filed by the Mansfield Oil Company, claims that Freedom Fuel sold discounted gasoline that its supposed supplier didn't pay for. The suit names KRSM and its president, Syed Kazmi, as defendants, alleging that the company purchased 1.1 million gallons of fuel from Mansfield between May 21 and July 7. Mansfield claims that at least some of this fuel made its way to Freedom Fuel stations at a reduced rate and asserts that KRSM owes it approximately $4 million for the fuel, which the company attempted to collect on July 27 and 28. It also claims that Kazmi confirmed over the phone that KRSM would pay for the fuel, but has yet to do so.
These are major allegations Mansfield Oil Company has levied against KRSM, Syed Kazmi, and, indirectly, Freedom Fuel. Though the situation is still unfolding, some have responded to the suit's claims.
Responses to the Mansfield Oil Company lawsuit
Since Mansfield Oil Company filed its lawsuit against KRSM and Syed Kazmi, several major parties have come forward to speak on the matter. First and foremost is Kazmi himself, who, in an August 25 court declaration, disagreed with Mansfield's valuation of the oil. Kazmi also claims that KRSM disputed Mansfield's invoices before the lawsuit ever came to fruition. KRSM has also disputed the claim that it had sold all 1.1 million gallons of the fuel.
Meanwhile, per The Hill, sources tied to Freedom Fuel have claimed the chain has no connection to KRSM. The White House has also distanced itself from KRSM and Kazmi. This comes after President Donald Trump took to Truth Social in early July to praise Freedom Fuel and its low prices. That same month, an unnamed official clarified that the chain remained a private entity with no ties to or funding from the federal government.
Mansfield Oil Company seeks $3.998 million, along with interest, costs, and other damages. Whether the fuel supplier will receive the amount demanded remains to be seen. As for Freedom Fuel, while it's not in the region of America that tends to have the cheapest gas, it's still one of the most wallet-friendly chains out there.