Freedom Fuel Allegedly Sold Nearly $4M Of Stolen Gas

With fuel prices still uncomfortably high, consumers continue to do whatever they can to save money at the pump, including using apps like GasBuddy and alternatives to find cheap gas. Freedom Fuel, which has 29 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, is one such cost-effective option. In July 2026, the retailer sold fuel at up to $0.50 per gallon cheaper than rival retailers. However, a new lawsuit suggests that these low prices required involvement in shady activity: selling around $4 million of stolen gas.

The lawsuit, filed by the Mansfield Oil Company, claims that Freedom Fuel sold discounted gasoline that its supposed supplier didn't pay for. The suit names KRSM and its president, Syed Kazmi, as defendants, alleging that the company purchased 1.1 million gallons of fuel from Mansfield between May 21 and July 7. Mansfield claims that at least some of this fuel made its way to Freedom Fuel stations at a reduced rate and asserts that KRSM owes it approximately $4 million for the fuel, which the company attempted to collect on July 27 and 28. It also claims that Kazmi confirmed over the phone that KRSM would pay for the fuel, but has yet to do so.

These are major allegations Mansfield Oil Company has levied against KRSM, Syed Kazmi, and, indirectly, Freedom Fuel. Though the situation is still unfolding, some have responded to the suit's claims.