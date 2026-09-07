Do Tesla's Cybercabs Really Need Starlink? Here's Why Elon Musk Says Yes

Tesla vehicles, including the new Cybercab fleet, currently use AT&T's cellular modems for connectivity in the United States, allowing drivers to do things like stream music and visualize live traffic. Tesla currently uses 4G networks, but has started offering 5G in newer models for added bandwidth. However, this may eventually not be enough for the Cybercab, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

In July 2026, Musk stated in Tesla's Q2 2026 earnings call that the Cybercab — and the entire Tesla fleet — will have Starlink integration. "For a robotaxi situation, you need to have coverage everywhere," Musk explained, claiming that there are many areas in Silicon Valley that have bad cellular service, which would render 5G useless in those spots. If you ended up in one of these spots without coverage, Musk warned that the Cybercab would be "stuck" in a Bermuda Triangle-like situation, and passengers wouldn't be able to make important phone calls, "do high productivity stuff," or use any form of entertainment.

A few weeks later, the official Tesla Robotaxi account tweeted an image of the notorious gold and pedal-less Cybercab with the caption: "First Cybercab with Starlink integration." This further confirmed Musk's position that the Cybercab will have Starlink — and likely the V5 terminal. Back in July 2026, the Tesla account also showed a diagram of the Cybercab using Starlink V5, a smaller and more energy-efficient terminal that would make it more convenient for vehicles.