Where Are BD Diesel's Parts Made And Who Owns The Company?

BD Diesel's replacement and performance upgrade parts for diesel trucks turn up on plenty of models from brands like Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke. And yet, not many people really know where all of these actually come from. Essentially, BD Diesel builds pretty much all of its stuff in Abbotsford, British Columbia, a Fraser Valley town situated a short drive north of the Washington state line.

Specifically, the address there reads Maclure Road, and that's where you'll find an 80,000-square-foot overhaul and manufacturing plant. Alongside that sits a separate 15,000-square-foot CNC shop, with the whole site staffed by roughly 170 people. BD says its "North American facilities" handle precision machining, casting, and assembly. Notice how the company never mentions Canada. That's deliberate, because some of those facilities are in the United States.

Diesel Power Products, a retailer based in Washington, provides some additional details, saying BD sits just north of the border, close enough that it can run a shipping depot in Sumas, Washington. Weirdly, however, even as the parts themselves are Canadian-built, the owner of the business is actually American — at least since August 2022. That's when Burnout Brands, a group of aftermarket companies assembled by Florida private equity firm Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, took a controlling stake in BD.