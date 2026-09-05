Where Are BD Diesel's Parts Made And Who Owns The Company?
BD Diesel's replacement and performance upgrade parts for diesel trucks turn up on plenty of models from brands like Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke. And yet, not many people really know where all of these actually come from. Essentially, BD Diesel builds pretty much all of its stuff in Abbotsford, British Columbia, a Fraser Valley town situated a short drive north of the Washington state line.
Specifically, the address there reads Maclure Road, and that's where you'll find an 80,000-square-foot overhaul and manufacturing plant. Alongside that sits a separate 15,000-square-foot CNC shop, with the whole site staffed by roughly 170 people. BD says its "North American facilities" handle precision machining, casting, and assembly. Notice how the company never mentions Canada. That's deliberate, because some of those facilities are in the United States.
Diesel Power Products, a retailer based in Washington, provides some additional details, saying BD sits just north of the border, close enough that it can run a shipping depot in Sumas, Washington. Weirdly, however, even as the parts themselves are Canadian-built, the owner of the business is actually American — at least since August 2022. That's when Burnout Brands, a group of aftermarket companies assembled by Florida private equity firm Hidden Harbor Capital Partners, took a controlling stake in BD.
Not everything is BD's own
Of course, as is the case with products offered by most companies, not everything is manufactured in-house. Back in 2018, Diesel Army got a look at some of the machines at one of BD Diesel's facilities during a plant tour. It reported that the company cuts turbo housings, exhaust manifolds, and torque converter covers on site. However, BD still buys those clutch drums from Vermont parts maker Sonnax for its transmission kits.
The ownership is a similar sort of mix, because BD isn't owned completely by Hidden Harbor. The original owners have still kept a stake. And these previous owners are what make BD a genuine family operation. Things were actually kicked off by Brian Roth in 1972, though back then it was Valley Fuel Injection, a shop that rebuilt and recalibrated diesel fuel injection hardware. What he does at BD now isn't public. To be fair, he did call himself the owner back in 2018. More recently, his son, Christian Roth, has held that CEO job.
That said, that CEO job didn't stay put because Christian now runs Burnout Brands as a whole. This group has been busily collecting companies ever since. Hidden Harbor actually built it back in June 2022, initially around two Florida transmission remanufacturers. BD only joined a few weeks after that. Things got more interesting in January 2025, though, when the group picked up D&J Precision Machine, a Cambridge, Ohio shop that assembles Cummins long blocks and cylinder heads. That's an American plant sitting inside that same group, which could be what BD means by its "North American" facilities.